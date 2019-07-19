Delta Air Lines adds powerful overdose-reversal drug to medical kits

Delta Air Lines says it will carry naloxone, a medication that reverses an overdose after the fact, after a passenger tweeted that a man died aboard one of its flights.

The company made the decision to carry Naloxone after a passenger tweeted about an incident in which a man passed out in the bathroom with a needle in his arm during a flight and flight attendants, a doctor and passengers couldn’t save him.

A man just #overdosed on my @delta flight, needle in arm he passed out in bathroom. The plane didn’t have a #NarcanKit. The paramedics took 10 minutes to arrive. They just carried him out in a body bag 🙏🏾@Delta please practice #harmreduction and get a #NarcanKit on every ✈️ — Lynne Lyman (@lynnelyman) July 14, 2019

Delta has said there was a medical emergency aboard Flight 2531 from Boston to Los Angeles on Saturday, according to KLEW.

Naloxone will be available in emergency medical kits starting in the fall, said Michael Thomas, a Delta spokesman.

“Earlier this year, Delta made the decision to improve our onboard medical capabilities by including Narcan to its Enhanced Emergency Medical Kits,” Thomas told CNN. “… The process to provision Narcan takes some time and putting it on the aircraft begins this fall.”

Last year, the Association of Flight Attendants called for the Federal Aviation Administration to include Naloxone Nasal Spray to respond to onboard opioid overdoses.

United, Frontier and Alaska Airlines already have Naloxone available onboard their flights.