Defense expert in George Floyd trial faces Maryland lawsuit

In this image from video, Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist and former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former chief medical examiner for Maryland who testified on behalf of Officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder trial is a defendant in a federal lawsuit over the death of a man who died under similar circumstances.

Dr. David Fowler recently served as a key defense witness for Chauvin.

Fowler testified that he would have ruled Floyd’s cause of death as “undetermined.”

A lawsuit in Maryland over the 2018 death of 19-year-old Anton Black alleges Fowler ignored evidence that police caused Black’s death by pressing their weight on him for several minutes.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office filed a motion earlier this month seeking to have the lawsuit against Fowler dismissed.