‘Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall’ to air tonight on NBC4

(NBC News) — Lester Holt will anchor a live town hall discussion with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

“Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall” will take place at Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially-distanced audience of undecided Florida voters who will have the opportunity to ask Biden where he stands on critical issues.

