Decision 2020: Bracing for the results

(NBC News) With election day just hours away, more focus is being placed on just how quickly the results will be known.

More than 90 million voters have already cast their ballots, a record turnout for early voting, and counting those votes could take some time. That’s leading to speculation that it may be well after the polls close before we know the winner.

“I expect that the overwhelming majority of ballots in Pennsylvania, that’s mail-in and absentee ballots, as well as in-person ballots, will be counted within a matter of days,” says Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

President Trump has hinted he may not be willing to wait on challenging any votes counted after election day.

“We’re going to go in the night of. As soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” he told supporters.

Mr. Trump’s frequent claims of widespread fraud have been repeatedly debunked, and polls show former Vice President Joe Biden with a sizeable lead among early and absentee voters, while the president has more support among those who haven’t voted yet.

“I don’t care how hard Donald Trump tries, there’s nothing he can do to stop this country from voting,” Biden said in response.

Meanwhile, the country is bracing for potential conflict after the vote. Businesses are boarding up from New York to California in anticipation of violent protests.

