Debunking claims of a rigged election in tipping-point Pennsylvania

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters gather in the state capital of Pennsylvania to display their anger at the outcome of the election hours after the state was called for Joe Biden on November 07, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Supporters of President Donald Trump claim that there was extensive fraud in the vote count despite being unable to come up with any strong evidence. Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20 as the nation’s 46th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Saturday morning the Associated Press’s call of Pennsylvania for Joe Biden gave him enough Electoral College votes to be declared the president-elect and deny President Donald Trump re-election.

Since polls closed last Tuesday night, however, the president has sowed doubt about the integrity of election processes in several battleground states, despite offering no evidence of widespread voter fraud or rigging.

Many of Trump’s baseless allegations have centered in Pennsylvania, the battleground state that cost him a second term. In fact, according to media insights company Zignal Labs, more people have searched the web for a “steal” or “stealing” of Pennsylvania than any other state.

Here are some of the most notable claims regarding Pennsylvania’s election and why they are false:

Claim: Biden stole Pennsylvania with illegal mail-in votes

At one point after polls closed Tuesday, President Trump was ahead by 11 points in Pennsylvania, but Biden took the lead by Friday morning as absentee votes were counted. The president claimed during this chipping away of his lead that Pennsylvania and other states were “finding Biden votes.”

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Fact check: False

These absentee ballots were not “found.” They were legally cast by Pennsylvanians before Election Day and then mailed in, but because state law prevents absentee ballots from being counted before Election Day, election officials had to wait to count them.

The reason these hundreds of thousands of ballots swung largely for Biden is because Democrats were much more likely to vote absentee this year.

A Pew Research poll of registered voters in October found 73% of those planning or leaning to vote Biden intended to vote in person early or via absentee/mail-in ballot. For those planning/leaning to vote Trump, just 45% intended to not vote in person on Election Day.

The same is true for battleground states Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia: Because of state law, mailed ballots were counted last, and because Election Day votes skew Republican and mailed votes skew Democratic, Biden’s win appeared to be a case of him taking away a lead from Trump.

“There really should not be a disagreement, regardless of party affiliation, when we’re talking about counting votes cast on or before Election Day by eligible voters,” Al Schmidt, the Republican on Philadelphia’s three-member election commission, said Sunday on 60 Minutes.

“Counting votes is not a bad thing. Counting votes cast on or before Election Day by eligible voters is not corruption. It is not cheating. It is democracy,” says Philadelphia’s Republican election commissioner Al Schmidt. https://t.co/JroHtTzyhk pic.twitter.com/6l9EkZnIYk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2020

Trump’s campaign is currently challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows election officials to accept absentee ballots up to three days after the election if they were postmarked by Election Day.

Claim: Republican poll watchers were not allowed

The president claims that Republican poll watchers, registered voters who monitor the voting process on behalf of a political party or candidate, were not allowed to watch ballot counting in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Fact check: False

At broader issue here is how far poll watchers could be from the tables where poll workers counted votes. A state court judge ruled Thursday that watchers must be allowed within six feet of the counting. Philadelphia officials appealed that ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court arguing it jeopardizes the safety of workers and the privacy of votes, but a ruling from the high court has yet to be reached.

As for the president’s claim that poll watchers were not allowed, Trump’s lawyers were in federal court on Thursday asking that Philadelphia stop the counting of “any ballots so long as Republican observers are not present.”

As Kadhim Shubber of the Financial Times reported live via Twitter, when Judge Paul Diamond asked the Trump campaign’s lawyers if there were indeed poll watchers present, a lawyer responded, “There’s a non-zero number of people in the room.”

Diamond: "I’m asking you as a member of the bar of this court: are people representing the Donald J Trump for president, representing the plaintiffs, in that room?"



Trump campaign lawyer: "Yes."



Diamond: "I'm sorry, then what's your problem?" — kadhim (＾ｰ^)ノ (@kadhim) November 5, 2020

Furthermore, Philadelphia officials set up a livestream of ballot counting on their YouTube page, which has been up since Election Day.

Claim: RealClearPolitics retracted their call of Pennsylvania

Political polling and analysis website RealClearPolitics, like the Associated Press and major TV networks, has been making calls of states for Trump and Biden.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among others, claimed that the website originally called Pennsylvania for Biden but then retracted it into toss-up.

Fact check: False

RCP’s president, Tom Bevan, corrected this claim on Monday, writing on Twitter that his website never called the state.

This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed. https://t.co/YXZ1PjI7Ud — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 10, 2020

As of the publishing of this article, RCP has yet to call Pennsylvania or the election.