Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs, CDC says

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (WJW) – The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of listeria connected to hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods.

The products have not been recalled and were sold nationwide.

One person has died from listeria contamination.

Seven people have been sickened from the eggs. Of those, four had to be hospitalized.

According to the CDC, these eggs were only those sold in bulk to retailers and food service operators. They do not include Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers or any eggs hard-boiled by retailers or restaurants.

More information from the CDC here.

