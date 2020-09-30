Deadline nears: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement

TAMPA (WFLA) – Millions of iPhone owners have only a few days left to submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

It stems from a multi-year legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its iPhones.

The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries. Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.

You are entitled up to $25 if you owned a covered iPhone before Dec. 21, 2017 and experienced a slowdown.

The covered iPhones and operating systems in the settlement are:

  • iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)
  • iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)
  • iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)

Claims can be filed online by the Oct. 6 deadline.

You are limited to one cash payment per device. If you owned more than one device, you must submit a separate claim for each device.

