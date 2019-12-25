Live Now
Dayton officers included in President Trump’s Christmas Day message

by: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump applauds during a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations ceremony for six Dayton, Ohio police officers in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Washington, for stopping a mass shooter in August, in Dayton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Ohio police officers who responded to a mass shooting over the summer have been included in the Christmas message sent by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

A one-minute video tweeted Wednesday by Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September.

Melania Trump says in the message that Americans are grateful for the men and women in uniform who keep the country safe.

Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people.

