Dayton officers included in President Trump’s Christmas Day message

President Donald Trump applauds during a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations ceremony for six Dayton, Ohio police officers in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Washington, for stopping a mass shooter in August, in Dayton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Ohio police officers who responded to a mass shooting over the summer have been included in the Christmas message sent by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

A one-minute video tweeted Wednesday by Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September.

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

Melania Trump says in the message that Americans are grateful for the men and women in uniform who keep the country safe.

Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people.