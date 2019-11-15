Daycare note tells mom to put 5-year-old son on diet

HOUSTON, TX (CNN) — A Texas mother is outraged after she put a sweet note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox, only to get a nasty one from the daycare in return.

“The thing that upset me the most is that this is bullying.”

The child’s mom says her son had been going to Rocking Horse Daycare for three years and she never had any problems.

“I do everything in my power to build my son up and make him feel good about himself because he is amazing,” says the child’s mother, named Francesca.

She had recently made diet changes to her son’s diet and wrote the note to be supportive, asking the workers to “Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I’m thinking about him.”

That same note came back to her that night with “No! Put him on a diet and go away!” written on the bottom of it.

“To know a grownup who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be can say something like that especially about a child is- they’re sick. There’s something wrong.”

Francesca alerted the daycare, who then investigated and told her the employee never intended for her to see what was written.

A director at the center apologized and said the employee was fired after admitting to writing the message.

The mother says she is now looking for a new daycare.

“I put a lot of trust into this school to take care of him and it just really hurt me.”