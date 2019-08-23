David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Americans for Prosperity Foundation Chairman David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. Koch is stepping down from the Koch brothers network of business and political activities. The 78-year-old cited health reasons in a letter distributed to company officials on Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died, according to NBC News.

He was 79.

He and his brother, Charles, co-owned Koch Industries, a Nebraska-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.

The Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.