David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died, according to NBC News.
He was 79.
He and his brother, Charles, co-owned Koch Industries, a Nebraska-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.
The Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.