Dave Chappelle to open comedy club in Ohio

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to open a comedy club in what was formerly the Miami Township Fire Station.

The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC) said Monday that they finalized an agreement to sell the fire station to Iron Table Holdings, LLC, owned by Chappelle.

YSDC said the agreement came after a several-month long process during which interested buyers were first asked to submit a preliminary development plan to the YSDC Fire Station Subcommittee.

Interested parties later toured the facility and presented detailed business and architectural plans for the building. The presentations were evaluated on several criteria including job creation, local impact, environmental impact and diversity.

YSDC said Iron Table Holdings, LLC ranked highest in the criterias of profits/wages/taxes, environmental impact, local impact, diversity and COVID-19 considerations.

The agreement is the first community-based transaction the corporation has carried out.