After an apparent home invasion in Minnesota leaves 25-year-old Heidi Firkus dead and her husband Nick hospitalized, detectives learn the young couple was facing financial troubles.

In this all-new “Dateline,” insiders connected to the case speak out about the decade-long search for justice.

Blayne Alexander's report:

Sunday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota is so often a picture of peace — but not that Sunday morning — April 25, 2010.

The call came in just after 6:30 a.m.

911 OPERATOR: State Patrol 911.

A young woman — Heidi Firkus — was on the line.

HEIDI: Someone’s trying to break into my home.

911 OPERATOR 1: What city are you in, St. Paul?

HEIDI: I’m in St. Paul.

Seconds later, there was a loud noise. The call dropped. Then Heidi’s husband Nick called 911 frantic.

911 OPERATOR: 911.

NICK: My wife’s been shot. Somebody broke into the house and shot me.

911 OPERATOR: you’ve been shot?

Nick: Yes, please.

911 OPERATOR: What’s your name?

Nick: Nick. No!

911 OPERATOR: Nick?

NICK: No!!

911 OPERATOR: Nick?

NICK: No!

911 OPERATOR: Stay on the phone with me, OK? You said your wife is shot also?

NICK: Yes, she’s not moving. Oh, please. Please get here!

911 OPERATOR: Nick, Nick — listen to me, I’ve got help coming.

NICK: Heidi! Heidi!

