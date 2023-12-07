(NBC News) — Thursday on an all-new “Dateline,” when 16-year-old Britney Ujlaky disappears, a small town in Nevada bands together to track down a potential suspect: an unknown cowboy.

Soon, the focus turns to someone much closer to Britney.

Here is a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s reports:

It’s a special kind of nightmare, reserved only for parents — you can’t reach your child no texts, no calls, curfew comes and goes — silence becomes torture.

Usually, your kid just walks through the door perfectly fine. Except sometimes they don’t.

Jim Ujlaky knows that sort of horror, it never leaves him. It hasn’t since that day in 2020 — Sunday, March 8.

JAMES UJLAKY: When I got my truck, I started calling her and it went right to voicemail.

That was not normal for Britney.

JAMES UJLAKY: No matter what, just out of pure respect, she didn’t have to, but Britney called me every hour, no matter what, just to check in, “Dad, I’m right here, I’m fine, just to let you know.”

As he drove home, Jim called Britney again and again.

JIM UJLAKY: And after the third time, I started getting a little panicky.

It was possible Britney had made it home before him — maybe she was there zoned out, watching TV, taking a nap — except she wasn’t there.

Watch "Dateline: Open Desert," at 10 p.m. Thursday on NBC4.

