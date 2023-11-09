(NBC News) — Thursday on an all-new “Dateline,” after police discover the burned body of missing Miami man Camilo Salazar at the edge of the Florida Everglades, the wife of a local supermarket mogul comes forward to reveal a shocking secret and possible lead.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

As day turned to night, Camilo Salazar’s family knew something was terribly wrong. He’d been missing for hours.

One reason for concern, Camilo would never do anything to make them worry. No way. This was not his M.O. He was reliable. Always in touch. But, friends and family were getting desperate.

CAROLINA SALAZAR: They started, you know, sort of backtracking, and then they realized, wait a minute, his car’s right there, it never, it never left.

The vehicle was parked on the street. The driver’s window was down. No keys inside.

CAROLINA SALAZAR: All right, there’s obviously something really wrong here. And, uh — and then everything started.

They notified police about the vehicle and that’s when an investigation into Camilo’s disappearance officially started.

An officer came to the scene just before midnight and had the SUV towed the following morning for the forensics team.

But, nobody at Camilo’s house knew that another discovery had already been made in the far reaches of the county, about an hour’s drive from where Camilo’s family was searching.

DAVID OVALLE: It’s not a place that you normally think of when you think of the glitz and glamour of Miami. It’s scary, it’s lonely. And that’s where a lot of people go to dump bodies.

Watch “Dateline: The End of the Affair,” Thursday at 10 p.m. on NBC4.