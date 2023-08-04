(NBC NEWS) — Friday on “Dateline,” a glimpse of a sobbing woman lighting black candles is seared into 9-year-old Jessie Becker’s memory, decades later Jessie reveals what she saw, reigniting an investigation into the unsolved murder of local bartender Corey Wieneke.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

It had been a glorious fall, orange on the ground, blue overhead. It was October 13, 1992, six o’clock in the evening. CJ Ryan was the first to respond.

C.J. RYAN: Found the victim laying face down on the floor in the master bedroom and obviously deceased.

Blood was spattered everywhere. There was no gun present, no sign of shooting or stabbing. No, this powerful young man had been beaten to a pulp. Must have been attacked while he slept and bludgeoned to the floor.

KEITH MORRISON: Somebody really, really mad at him and just kept hitting him and hitting him until he was dead.

C.J. RYAN: When you look at a crime scene like this, you can tell that there’s a lot of anger, a lot of anger inside somebody to do something like that.

The victim — the dead man — he was very well known, in part for reasons which were going to complicate matters. His name was Corey Wieneke, he was 22 years old and he was a ladies’ man.

