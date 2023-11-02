(NBC News) — Thursday, on a brand-new “Dateline,” after nurse and mother-of-three Becky Bliefnick is found fatally shot inside her Illinois home, investigators uncover security camera footage that could be key to solving the case.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

A winter’s night. A cyclist pedals down deserted streets.

The clickety-clack of gears grinding, the whir of a tire on pavement — the only sounds to pierce the silence in this small town.

Security cameras — lonely sentinels in the dark of night, capture fleeting images of this ghostly rider.

Who was it? Where were they going on that February night, and to what end?

Watch “Dateline: Ghost Rider” Thursday at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

