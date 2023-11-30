(NBC) — Thursday on “Dateline,” after Tahereh Ghassemi disappears from the Louisiana home she shares with her adult son, detectives discover that she had recently come into a great deal of money.

The investigation reveals an astonishing plot with international implications.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

This is the story of an Iranian mother who came to America to be with her family. A family that built a small fortune selling luxury vehicles.

Then one day, she disappeared.

One of the cars from the lot would provide a clue that would unlock this mystery, and unravel a years-long bitter feud.

Watch "Dateline: The Ultimate Betrayal" at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

