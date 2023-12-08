(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after trumpet player Scott Sessions fails to show up for a scheduled gig, his family learns his body was abandoned in the remote Colorado Rockies.

As the investigation narrows in on two suspects, a second murder catches police by surprise.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

It was a glorious winter Monday in Greeley, Colorado. A clean, thick quilt of new fallen snow was gleaming in the sun.

Two hours North and thousands of feet up Poudre Canyon, a county snow plow driver had already been up for hours that day. Busy clearing some remote roads in the Rocky Mountain National Park, he saw some smoke off-road, up a small hill. So, he decided to pull over to see what it was.

Of course, it was much later when Bill Mein took us up there, to show us where he found, what he found.

BILL MEIN: As I was coming up this way, I could see that this log was burning, and I wondered why are — why is the log on fire? As I took a few more steps, I could see what looked like branches. And then I realized the branches had shoes on them — boots. And at that point, I knew that this was a crime scene. So, I backtracked and ran to my truck.

DISPATCHER CALL: I have a dead body.

DISPATCHER: OK, and you believe he’s beyond any help?

BILL MEAN: Yeah, he’s definitely passed away.

JUSTIN ATWOOD: I’ve never seen a body as damaged and hurt and destroyed.

This was murder, no question, said investigator Justin Atwood of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. And the fire was clearly meant to destroy all evidence of it.

But who was the victim? And who killed him, and why? No idea. Not a clue.

Watch “Dateline: The Last Weekend,” Friday on NBC4 at 10 p.m.

About ‘Dateline’ “Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 32nd season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.