‘Dateline’ uncovers new details about alleged sex cult NXIVM

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight, new details on an alleged sex cult, that branded some of its women, called NXIVM.

NBC’s Kate Snow speaks with a former member and her mother, who open up about how they are doing since the group’s founder was convicted of felonies including racketeering, sex trafficking and forced labor.

Here is a preview:

It looks like a typical American subdivision. But the snow shrouds a dark past. As if the blanket of white is covering up the crimes that took place here.

KATE SNOW: I can’t imagine what you went through emotionally.

KATE SNOW: you said, “I have wanted to end my life on numerous nights since leaving.” That’s heavy.

INDIA OXENBERG: Yeah.

These successful and accomplished women bonded here in friendship. And devotion to a leader who they thought could do no wrong.

INDIA OXENBERG: He destroyed a lotta people’s lives to the point where we’re still fixing the messes of the chaos that he created.

In an exclusive interview, former NXIVM member Dr. Danielle Roberts defends branding members of the alleged sex cult. Plus, in a jailhouse phone call, you’ll hear from founder Keith Raniere. He speaks with “Dateline” in his first interview since his arrest in 2018.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline” on NBC4 tonight at 9 p.m.