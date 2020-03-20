‘Dateline: The Ranch’ tonight on NBC4

(NBC) — The Valseca siblings’ lives changed when their father was taken hostage in an orchestrated abduction. In their first TV interview, they open up about how their mother faced a band of international criminals to bring their father home.

This is an excerpt from Keith Morrison’s chilling report:

The green and white taxi barreled down the highway.

Something was wrong. Why had that man paid ten times the fare for a simple package delivery?

The cabbie pried open the envelope — was that someone’s finger?

And why was that man now tailing him?

Cold fear rising, he pulled into a gas station.

He begged the police, “Come quick.”

But the cabbie had no idea — any more than this family did — that their own terrifying story more than a decade in the making was about to come to an astonishing climax.

