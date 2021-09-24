‘Dateline’ Season 30 premiere examines Kentucky triple murder that divides small town

(NBC News) – Tonight, the original true-crime show, “Dateline,” kicks off its 30th milestone season, with none other than Keith Morrison. He’ll be reporting on a triple murder case that divides a small town in Kentucky.

Here is a preview of Morrison’s report:

Marlene LaRock is a family friend who, like Cal, was a true dog lover. German shepherds, specifically. Cal was devoted to his old dog. And just that morning Marlene heard it was dying and Cal was distraught. She wanted to offer condolences. When he didn’t call back, she drove over.

MARLENE LAROCK: So, I come up here and this door is open. They never leave their doors open. Never.

KEITH MORRISON: Just standing ajar?

MARLENE LAROCK: No, this was closed, but the other one is open. I said, “Well, maybe Cal just went out back.”

He was always out doing something in that big backyard of his. She’d talk to him later, she figured, and she went home.

But Pam worried. It was not like Cal to ignore her phone calls. So, she left work early. Within 20 minutes or so she was home. But still no sign of Cal. At around 5:30 she heard the message Marlene left and called her back.

MARLENE LAROCK: She said, have you seen Cal today? And I said, “No. In fact, I went by there earlier. And I said the house was wide open.” She said, “Wide open?” and she says, “Hold on a minute, don’t hang up. I hear something.” And then I heard, like, a squeal and she never came back on the phone.

