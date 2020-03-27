‘Dateline: Return to the lonely road’ tonight on NBC4

Tonight on a new two-hour “Dateline” — Dennis Murphy reports on Brittany Stork’s decades-long search for answers about her mother’s mysterious death.

Here is a preview from tonight’s episode, “Return to the Lonely Road.”

Dana and Deb had grown up the Rosendale sisters in 1970s Toledo. On summer evenings you could find them twirling batons in their backyard, tossing them high above their heads.

“We twirled in parades and marched in a marching band called ‘The Ambassadors,’” remembers Deborah.

Deb, the older sister, was more serious. More competitive. Dana, the baby, was outgoing, more interested in barbies and makeup, and her friends.

Deborah recalls, “She had a lot of goals. She wanted to own a boutique, get a job, be successful, have a good life.”

“But she never got there,” “Dateline” reporter Dennis Murphy asks rhetorically.

“Never got there,” states Deborah.

The case leads to a dramatic courtroom decision. And the man at the center of the case tells his story on network television for the first time — only on “Dateline.”

Watch “Dateline” tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m., right after “The Blacklist” for another “Crimetime Friday” you won’t want to miss.

