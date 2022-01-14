(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a chance encounter on the Pacific Coast Highway with a woman he first spoke to in a jail cell leads Keith Morrison to reexamine the mysterious death of Las Vegas casino magnate Ted Binion.

Here’s a preview of Morrison’s report:

Ted Binion was a man of contradictions — a good old boy who liked to hunt and also collected art.

Who drank whiskey straight up and at times, smoked heroin

Who drove a battered, old, pickup truck and gave sandy a shiny, new, Mercedes.

He had tens of millions in the bank and was widely known to keep piles of cash in his home. Not to mention the silver he stashed at the casino or buried out in the desert, like some sort of swashbuckling pirate.

And while he was most comfortable in a work shirt and Wranglers, Ted wanted Sandy to dress in a way that men would notice, telling her —

SANDY MURPHY: “I want you to be able to go buy beautiful clothes and beautiful clothes are expensive. I want you to be able to go to dinner when you want so that you have money whenever you want and you don’t have to ask me because I don’t want my woman to work.” He had his role and — and I had mine. And my role was to be the woman of the house and to take care of him.

KEITH MORRISON: And look good.

SANDY MURPHY: Not really to look good —

KEITH MORRISON: Yeah, well —

SANDY MURPHY: But I wanted to be attractive for my man.

A man old enough to be her father and wealthy enough for her to pretend he wasn’t.

At least, that’s how Ted’s sister Becky Behnen viewed it — pretend.

BECKY BEHNEN: And I thought maybe she was just going to be a passing fancy. I thought that it would be something that would just be something that would come into his life and go on, and then there’d be someone else. But I was wrong.

Friday’s “Dateline,” features never before seen footage from interviews and insiders close to the case.

Watch “Dateline: What Happened in Vegas” at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

About “Dateline” “Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer. This past season, Dateline debuted two new podcasts, “Mommy Doomsday” and “Killer Role,” hosted by correspondent Keith Morrison. In February, NBC also greenlit a straight-to-series inspired by the story featured in the Dateline podcast series, “The Thing About Pam.” Two-time Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger will star and executive produce the series, in collaboration with Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.