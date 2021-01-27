‘Dateline’ promises twists and turns with new special 3-night true crime event ‘The Widower’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A “riveting” true-crime miniseries is coming to NBC4’s primetime schedule this February.
From the producers of “Dateline NBC,” the three-part series “The Widower” promises to go “behind the scenes of one of the country’s most confounding murder investigations, revealing a tale of evil and a tireless quest for justice in real-time.”
In a release, NBC News suggests the miniseries will offer true-crime fans a thrill ride of twists and turns that make “Dateline” part of the narrative. The announcement states the show will feature, “unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat-and-mouse not just with investigators, but with “Dateline’s” cameras.”
Here’s when you can watch “The Widower” on NBC4:
- Part One premieres Thursday, Feb.18, 10-11 p.m.
- Part Two airs Friday, Feb. 19, 9-11 p.m.
- Part Three airs Sunday, Feb. 21, 9-11 p.m.
About “Dateline”
“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 29th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.
Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.
The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.