‘Dateline’ follows international manhunt after woman is mysteriously shot in parking garage

(NBC) — Tonight on “Dateline,” when pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher is found dead, police uncover a complex plot as the suspect leads investigators on an international manhunt and is placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Tonight’s two-hour episode features Lead Detective Eric Barnes speaking out for the first time, as well as never-before-seen police interrogation footage. Interviews also include Kendra’s brother Neil Hatcher, Teresa Contreras and more.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

At the end of a lazy day, as summer shifted into September, and a sinking sun threw long dark shadows across the center of Dallas. A young man named Hashem Saad had just spent the day, his day off, at home in his father’s place, a gleaming apartment building called Gables Park 17.

KEITH MORRISON: That’s a pretty nice building, huh?

HASHEM SAAD: Uh-huh. I would agree with you on that one.

Just then, 10 minutes to sunset, a white Camry made its way into the neighborhood. A young woman at the wheel. She slowed down, turned in at the entrance to her parking garage, Gables Park 17. At precisely the moment Hashem and a friend were riding down the elevator.

HASHEM SAAD: So we go downstairs. You know, once we get downstairs, we open up the doors.

And Froze.

HASHEM SAAD: You could hear just screaming.

KEITH MORRISON: Screaming?

HASHEM SAAD: Just straight– straight up screaming.

Followed, said Hashem, by the bark of some kind of gun.

KEITH MORRISON: Was it obvious that was gunshots?

HASHEM SAAD: Yeah, yeah. I knew that, like, right away. Right away. Right, when they did– it was– I was like, “really?” and then, tire screeches.

Adrenaline pumping, Hashem raced for his car pulled out his phone– 911.

911 CALLER HASHEM: Hi. Uh, someone just got shot in the parking lot of the Gables Park 17. All I heard was screaming and then a loud pop and then I saw her laying on the floor.

