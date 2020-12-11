‘Dateline’ examines 23-year-old’s mysterious disappearance after bachelorette party

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” following a night at her friend’s bachelorette party, 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer disappears. Soon after, an intense multi-state manhunt leads investigators to the killer.
This episode features new interviews with Kaylee’s mom and the family’s lawyer after they reached a settlement with the killer’s employer, as well as never-before-released deposition tapes with the killer’s co-workers.
Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:
July 23, 2016. Lisa was celebrating her upcoming wedding. The bachelorette party was for her. Kaylee had already told Lisa and her sister Jana that she couldn’t go; she’d be out of town. But, last minute…
LISA CASTRO: I got a text from her saying, “Guess what? I’m gonna show up to your party to help celebrate you. But I’m gonna show up a little late. But I’ll be there!”
KEITH: That’s a great thing, when women get together for a bachelorette party. Katie, bar the door.
LISA CASTRO: Especially at our age.
KEITH: She was kicking up her heels a little bit, right? Am I correct?
LISA CASTRO: Yes she was having fun.
But, when the bachelorette and her party began to run out of steam, Kaylee and a friend left to keep things going at another bar downtown.
JANA: You know I checked ’em out and said, “You know, you girls be safe. You’re OK, right?” And they said, “Yeah, we’re OK. We’ll be good.”
And a little before 10:30 p.m., she walked out into the night – happy – a little tipsy. Altogether unaware of what was waiting on the other side of midnight.
