Dashcam Captures Florida Murder

(WBBH/NBC News) — A driver’s dashboard camera footage is being credited with helping Florida investigators identify and capture two suspects in a murder carried out on a busy road in broad daylight.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ricky Ruiz and Victor Colon Jr. in a press conference Thursday, less than 24 hours after deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday in Lehigh Acres Wednesday where a man was found in a car with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

With the help of witness statements and the dashcam footage, detectives identified the two suspects in the shooting.

In the video, Ruiz can be seen running into traffic, firing his gun, and then returning to a waiting Honda Civic.

Both Ruiz and Colon Jr. are convicted felons and have been arrested more than 30 times combined.

