Daniel Craig Returns To “SNL”

(NBC)  It’s been more than seven years since the first time  Daniel Craig hosted “Saturday Night Live.”  This weekend, he’s back.

The rapid-fire comedy is a major change from his most famous role as James Bond.

“Very nerve wracking.  Incredibly exciting. You put a gun against my head, I don’t think I can remember anything I did that night,” he says.

Craig says the show is much much more of a team enterprise than his notoriously solo alter-ego.

“It’s nice to be able to trust in people as you have to do on SNL, because there are a lot of people who know what they’re doing,” Craig says, “And you just follow them.”

