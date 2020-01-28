Dance group emerges from the shadows, receives final America’s Got Talent: The Champions Golden Buzzer

(WCMH) — A unique performance group from Colorado received the final Golden Buzzer of the America’s Got Talent: The Champions quarterfinal round Monday.

The Silhouettes, a shadow dance group, were the runner up on the 2006 edition of America’s Got Talent.

The group’s mission, according to its website, is:

THE SILHOUETTES spread light and love with every performance by inspiring audience members around the world with messages of BELIEVE in yourself, IMAGINE the possibilities, CREATE the perfect world, PRIDE in your country and UNITE with love.

Judge Alesha Dixon rewarded the group’s performance by hitting the Golden Buzzer for them.

“I was just completely bowled over, inspired, and I want to see more,” Dixon said before smashing the buzzer.

The group joins acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable, singer Angelina Jordan, and dance group Boogie Storm, all of whom received Golden Buzzers and all of who will proceed right to the show’s final round.

The second season of “The Champions” features all-star acts, which include former winners and finalists, competing against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

This season’s judges’ panel includes executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition, singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.”

The Semifinals are set to begin next Tuesday, where the 12 acts who moved on from the quarterfinals via either judges’ cut or AGT superfan vote, will be reduced to six and sent on to the finals. Those six will then compete against the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the ultimate title of World Champion!

