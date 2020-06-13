Dallas officials ban tear gas for 90 days

People walk past barricades on a street near Cal Anderson Park, Thursday, June 11, 2020, inside what is being called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle. Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police have largely withdrawn from the neighborhood, and protesters have created a festival-like scene. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DALLAS — Dallas officials have agreed to a 90-day ban on the use of tear gas and other less-lethal police crowd-control weapons against demonstrators.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay approved late Thursday a consent decree in which Dallas police agree not to use against peaceful demonstrators smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, Mace or other chemical agents. They also agree to not fire such impact projectiles as rubber bullets, bean bags or sponges.

The preliminary injunction will remain in effect until Sept. 9 unless extended, amended or dissolved by the judge.

Tasia Williams and Vincent Doyle sued the city and police after rubber bullets injured them during two separate Black Lives Matter marches in Dallas.

The demonstrations are a reaction to the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.