D.C. student accepted to 24 schools, runs own anti-violence business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — A 17-year-old student in Washington, D.C. has been accepted into more than two dozen top universities.

But that’s not all.

On top of that, he also runs his own business dedicated to stopping gun violence.

“Harvard, Columbia, Penn, Yale, Princeton, Holy Cross, Georgetown,” said RuQuan Brown, rattling off just some of the schools he has already been accepted to. “It just kind of skyrocketed and we’re already at 24.”

It’s not a question that Brown is smart. He attends Banneker High School in D.C.

“Having a 3.9 GPA and 1320 SATs, it makes it a little bit easier,” he said.

And when he’s not studying, he’s a champion on the football field at Roosevelt High.

“We’re a state champion team, city championship team, so we’ve done a lot,” Brown said.

Outside of the classroom and off the football field, he’s working to end gun violence through a company he created called LoveOne.

“My stepdad was murdered in 2018,” he said. “I had a teammate who was murdered and he wore number one.”

Brown’s anti-gun violence clothing line raised money to help buy guns through a police-sanctioned gun buyback program and turns them into art.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how you look or smell, gun violence can impact your life,” he said. “The thing is, my family didn’t allow gun violence to negatively impact us.”

To get to this point in his life, he said it takes a village.

“The head of my village is Jesus Christ,” Brown said. “And then my mom, dad, my stepdad like I talked to you about, and my grandparents are all super important. And they keep me encourage, but I also have eight siblings.”

In one month, his company will turn one year old and soon he’ll know where he’s going to attend college.