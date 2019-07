The District of Columbia may have flushed more than $500,000 down the drain on a self-cleaning toilet that hasn’t worked in years.

The toilet was installed back in 2003 for Metro riders.

The toilet and the bathroom floor were supposed to have self-cleaning floors and seats. However, it costs $35,000 a year to maintain.

But at the end of the day, the D.C. officials said it was just too expensive to keep around.

