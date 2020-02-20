Customs Agents Seize Human Brain

Breaking News
by: NBC News

(NBC News)  U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered something very unusual during a routine truck inspection last week.

CBP officers in Port Huron, Michigan referred to a Canadian mail truck for inspection in Marysville.

During the operation, a shipment listed as an “antique teaching specimen” was targeted. 

In a release, CBP said that upon opening the shipment, officers found a human brain specimen inside of a clear glass Mason jar.

There was no paperwork or documentation supporting its lawful entry into the country.

The shipment was on its way to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

