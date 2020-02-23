Custom casket made for K9 officer killed in the line of duty

by: CNN Newsource

HERRIMAN CITY, Utah (CNN) — A Utah police dog killed in action is being buried in a custom coffin.

Hondo was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with Herriman City’s police department.

He helped with more than 100 felony arrests.

But, on Feb. 13, he suffered a fatal gunshot wound while helping apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City.

To honor him, the department asked Rawtin Garage to paint this casket.

It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

HPD Chief Troy Carr said Hondo died so his handler could live.

A public service for Hondo will take place Feb. 29.

