Crash Chaos: Man Shoots Own Car, Then Fires Into Traffic

(WESH/NBC News) An Orlando, Florida man is facing charges after police say he shot his own car, then another passing car with a woman inside.

The arrest report details the terror that the woman says she went through, and that in the moment, she did not believe she would survive.

It says she heard the crash, then saw Leon Garcia get out of his car and shoot at it.

The report says the woman tried to drive to get away, but couldn’t move forward because of other cars in the intersection, so she put her car in reverse and drove through a fence and into a construction site.

Read more at WESH.