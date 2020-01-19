CPSC recalls stroller sold at Target, Amazon

(CNN) — Some baby strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company “Baby Trend” is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapses under pressure, which poses a falling hazard to children.

The recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A). Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

CPSC said about 2,000 units are part of the recall.

Baby Trend said people should immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

For more details, go to cpsc.gov.