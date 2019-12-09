Live Now
CPD identifies 2 teens killed in crash Sunday morning, third not yet identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified three people involved in a crash Sunday morning that left three people dead and another critically injured.

It happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday on the I-71 exit at Morse and Sinclair Road.

According to Columbus police, four people were in a car driving at an apparent high rate of speed along I-71 South. The driver exited the freeway on the Sinclair Rd./Morse Rd. exit, but lost control on an exit ramp curve. The car went into a ditch, became airborne and crashed into National Tire & Battery at 4800 Sinclair Rd.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Otoniel Alcauter, 18, Luis Guzman, 19 and an unidentified person were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not determined who was driving.

