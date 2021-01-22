Coyote captured in elementary school bathroom

(WCBD/NBC News) A coyote was removed from a Summerville, South Carolina elementary school early Thursday morning.

Leaders with Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Action Team said the coyote entered the school premises during student drop off and their traffic deputies worked with school staff to retrieve the animal.

The teachers had trapped the coyote in the bathroom.

“They had it blocked off as best they could with anything to kind of keep it from getting out,” Sgt. Matthew Woodall of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said. “I think it was more scared about being there than anything or worried about trying to harm anybody.”

