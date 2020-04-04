COVID camping: Doctor moves outdoors to protect family

(KSDK)  Dr. Tiffany Osborn knows the risks and seriousness of COVID-19. That’s why even when she’s off-duty, she’s not in her home.

Instead, Dr. Osborn is sleeping in a camper that’s parked in driveway of her Creve Couer, Missouri home.

“We were actually saving for an extension to the house,” she said with a big laugh.

The black and white camper is probably not what Dr. Osborn and her husband had in mind.

However, it is where she’s temporarily living all because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have colleagues who have done a lot of different things. People have lived in their garages. Some people sent their family away. I thought maybe living in a hotel room, but then the emergency mandate came down. I didn’t know if hotels would be open. So, after a long discussion with my husband, we decided the camper was our best option,” said Dr. Osborn.

She’s a Washington University physician who works at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. For the last 20 years, she’s specialized in emergency medicine and critical care.

