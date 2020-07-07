COVID baby boom: Uptick in pregnancies could be linked to coronavirus lockdown

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(NBC NEWS/ KTTC) — You might have heard of Valentine’s Day babies or Christmas babies. Now you will be able to add quarantine babies to the list.

Medical professionals say they have seen an uptick in pregnancies and believe the coronavirus pandemic may have something to do with it.

OB/GYN Melissa Richards of Olmsted County Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota says in 2020, the hospital where she works is expected to hit nearly one-thousand births, which is something the facility has not done in more than five years.

CLICK HERE to read more.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools