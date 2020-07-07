COVID baby boom: Uptick in pregnancies could be linked to coronavirus lockdown

(NBC NEWS/ KTTC) — You might have heard of Valentine’s Day babies or Christmas babies. Now you will be able to add quarantine babies to the list.

Medical professionals say they have seen an uptick in pregnancies and believe the coronavirus pandemic may have something to do with it.

OB/GYN Melissa Richards of Olmsted County Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota says in 2020, the hospital where she works is expected to hit nearly one-thousand births, which is something the facility has not done in more than five years.

