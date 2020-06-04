COVID-19 Shut Down Unveils Social Media Star

by: NBC News

Posted:
(KFOR/NBC News) – – There were times when Tim Tiller was the only person in the National Cowboy and Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“200,000 square feet under one roof,” Tiller, the chief of security says. “It was very strange.”

As the museum closed to the public due to COVID-19, the marketing team approached Tiller about taking over some of the social media marketing.

“Marketing isn’t essential,” explains chief marketing Seth Spillman says, “so we wouldn’t be in the building, but security is.”

“The marketing team approached me and said, ‘Hey, we have an idea,’” Tiller continues.

So began the rise of a Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram ‘diamond in the rough’.

