COVID-19 risk calculator gives percentage someone at your Thanksgiving has coronavirus

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Thanksgiving is just one week away, but before you dig into the turkey, there’s another important decision to make: Is it safe to visit friends and family this year?

But a team from Georgia Tech has developed a tool that will help you assess the risk.

The “COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool” allows you to enter the group size of the event you’re attending, as well as the county it’s taking place, and will tell you how likely it is that someone attending the gathering will have the coronavirus.

For Najlaa Sarih, who is flying home to Chicago with her husband to see family for Thanksgiving, that number was 39%. That number now has her thinking.

“For sure wear a mask if I choose to go- but I would definitely, I could have second guesses on whether to go or not.”

The risk assessment equation includes COVID case rates and population data. Developers say they wanted to give people a way to make informed decisions.



“We can say in this event will COVID be there or not and in many places in the country right now there is a greater than 50% chance…there is a likelihood, high likelihood greater than chance that COVID will be at the event” said Dr. Chlio Andris, Assistant Professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Everyone wants to be able to spend time with family, but it’s important to know the risks.

A document from the White House coronavirus task force obtained by NBC News warns of “aggressive, unrelenting” community spread of the disease, and cautions that “The upcoming holidays can amplify transmission considerably.”

To view the tool visit: COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool