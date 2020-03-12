COVID-19 patient describes symptoms, says he is OK

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

KIRKLAND, Wash. (KOMO, AP) — Washington state has at least 29 COVID-19 deaths, the most in the U.S. Most of those who died were in the Seattle metro area. Officials in Seattle announced that public schools would close for about 53,000 students.

At least 22 of the deaths are linked to one suburban Seattle nursing home and authorities in King County said the virus has spread to at least 10 long-term care facilities.

“All residents have been tested,” said Life Care Center of Kirkland spokesman Tim Killian. “That brings our total number of positives, both those within hospitals and those on site to 63.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

Scott Sedlacek, a COVID-19 patient who tested positive after visiting his father who also tested positive for the virus, said he feels better but is still supposed to be quarantined.

“Last Wednesday, during the day, I started feeling bad shortness of breath. All of a sudden Wednesday afternoon, my temperature spiked four degrees. My wife took me to the emergency room at Swedish (hospital) and I had a full blown, couldn’t breathe lightheaded, you name it, in the emergency room. They took care of me, gave me great service. 24 hours later, I’m healthy. Everything’s fine. I was let out. Now it’s the week later. And I’m, this is supposed to be my last day of quarantine,” Scott said.