Couple’s elaborate holiday display gets a unique COVID-19 twist

(KSL) — At Christmas time, Mike and June Willes’ yard in front of their Lehi, Utah home is adorned with a quarter-million lights and countless other decorations.

At Halloween, as many as 50 skeletons are deployed to spook the living who are in search of a fun neighborhood haunt for themselves and their children.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Willes’ property — which is decorated practically year-round — was suddenly in need of something of a pivot in order to help lift the spirits of passersby.

That’s when the idea came to June about first altering their display of “Peanuts” characters to reflect the pandemic. Lucy’s iconic “psychiatry booth” was transformed into something more pertinent.

“She said, ‘Let’s change it to COVID testing,” Mike Willes says. “We thought it was cute!”

He stood beaming in front of a display showcasing more than a dozen skeletons.

“No toilet paper?!!?” read a sign above one skeleton sitting on a toilet.

“Protect the elderly,” states another next to a skeleton with a walker.

The couple said that bringing joy to children and others who check out the seasonal displays makes the effort worthwhile.

“If I can make a young child smile and want to come back and see it, that makes my day,” Willes said.

