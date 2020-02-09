Couples angry after two wedding venues abruptly close

Pittsburg, PA (WTAE)– An event center abruptly shut down more than two dozen locations.

Noah’s Event Venue has filed for bankruptcy last year. The event center closed 28 venues across the country according to a CNN source.

Court files state the venue couldn’t accept any more payments or book additional gigs after their filing.

Kelsey Wiltman said she was going to get married at Noah’s, but found about the venue’s closure through a caterer.

“That’s something that you have bad dreams about, or it’s something you see in a movie or on tv and you think, man that sucks, but you’d never think it would happen to you,” said Wiltman.

Wiltman continued to say that the company overcharged her more than the stated amount in the contract.

In order to get their refund, couples will have to file claims in the bankruptcy court according to the venue’s attorney