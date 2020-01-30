Couple conceives triplets naturally, twice

(WTMJ) When Tyana Stanton and Jarrell Covington found out there were expecting their first set of triplets, they had mixed emotions.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time,” Jarrell says.

“I was really scared. I was like ‘how did this happen?'” Tyana adds.

Tyana does have some experience.

“I’m a twin and then I have twin brothers,” she explains.

The couple welcomed their triplets in October 2018.

“Sleep became foreign to us,” Tyana says.

They learned how to make it their new normal.

“Got on birth control right after the triplets cause I’m like ‘OK we’re not doing this again no time soon,'” she says.

Not even six months later Tyana, found out she was pregnant with triplets again.

Read more: http://bit.ly/38KUXLu