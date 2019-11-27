Couple charged after horse is tied and dragged behind moving truck

DENVER, CO (KCNC/WFLA) – A Colorado couple was arrested after a video surfaced of their horse tied to the back of a pickup truck and dragged down a snowy road.

John and Amber Saldate have both been charged with one count of animal cruelty, according to the Grand County District Attorney’s Office.

“It was very disturbing. I got very sick to my stomach,” a resident told KCNC.

In the video, the horse named Trigger is seen tied by his halter as a truck pulls him down a snow-covered road.

A woman is heard yelling at the horse in the background.

A woman who would only identify herself as the horse’s owner spoke to KCNC off camera after the incident and said she realizes she made a horrible mistake.

“You make one bad decision sometimes and it can destroy your life,” she said. “I’ve lost my job over this; I’ve upset a lot of people, and I made our horse go through something that he shouldn’t have. You know, I was wrong.”

“Cases involving kids and animals are obviously very emotional,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “We need to do our part of the investigation which sometimes takes a little bit longer than what the community is hoping.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office took possession of Trigger, but did not take the couple’s other two horses.

The horse is now in the care of an animal rescue center.

The Saldate’s are due in court in late January.