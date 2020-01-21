Corrections superintendent adopts dog trained by inmates at his jail

ALDEN, New York (CNN) — One dog in upstate New York is getting a second chance, thanks to a pair of inmates in a local jail.

They said she’s helped them far more than they’ve helped her.

Meet Sora, not your typical resident of the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

She’s a one-year-old terrier mix, bursting with energy, and tiring out these two inmates since Dec. 16.

“You get up in the morning, you get to you know go outside whenever you want because you get to take out the dog,” said inmate Alicia Szczublewski. “You get more exercise. So you’re not going to get as heavy as everybody usually does in jail.”

Szczublewski and fellow inmate Erin O’Connor said Sora makes their days go by faster, but it’s much more than that.

“I recently just lost my mother,” O’Connor said. “So she really helped me keep my spirits up about that.”

“They’re therapeutic for us just as we are for them,” Szczublewski said.

Sora’s stay at the prison is part of the program Pups at the Pen, in partnership with the SPCA serving Erie County.

She’s trained by inmates, who are taught by Sit N’ Stay Pet Services.

“It just gives them something to look forward to and to work with,” said pet trainer Melissa Staniszewski. “And they look forward to picking up poop! Going outside picking up poop! They love it!”

“She teaches us stuff that we normally wouldn’t know about animals,” Szczublewski said. “And how to handle the animals, especially in a situation like this where she’s a little rambunctious and stuff.”

Now Sora’s moving to her new home, one that’s actually not so far away.

“We had to euthanize our dog Jake about a month ago,” said Erie County Jail Management Divison Superintendent Thomas Diina. “And this one just immediately reminded me of Jake. Same facial markings, same shape of her head.”

Sora is now joining Diina’s family.

“All the hard stuff has been done for me, which is great,” he said.

And on this graduation day, while Sora’s trainers received their diplomas, she walked into the arms of her new home.

Sora came to the program from Georgia.