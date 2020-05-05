Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

People sit in their cars watching a movie at a new drive-in cinema on a car parking area of the Milad telecommunications tower, as regular theaters are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, May 1, 2020. Iran is the region’s epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater.

Such theaters were once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples. But now, a drive-in theater operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with hard-liners’ views.

And since stadiums are shut and movie theaters closed, this parking lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with over 97,000 reported cases and more than 6,200 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools