Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater.
Such theaters were once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples. But now, a drive-in theater operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with hard-liners’ views.
And since stadiums are shut and movie theaters closed, this parking lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.
Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with over 97,000 reported cases and more than 6,200 deaths.