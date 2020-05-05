Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran

People sit in their cars watching a movie at a new drive-in cinema on a car parking area of the Milad telecommunications tower, as regular theaters are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, May 1, 2020. Iran is the region’s epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution: a drive-in movie theater.

Such theaters were once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples. But now, a drive-in theater operates from a parking lot right under Tehran’s iconic Milad tower, showing a film in line with hard-liners’ views.

And since stadiums are shut and movie theaters closed, this parking lot screening is the only film being shown in a communal setting amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Iran has one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with over 97,000 reported cases and more than 6,200 deaths.