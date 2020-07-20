Coronavirus relief bill: Trump threatens veto

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(NBC News) — President Trump is threatening to veto the next coronavirus relief bill being considered by Congress.

Republicans have backed a trillion-dollar plan that includes money for schools and child care, lawsuit protections for businesses and another round of $1,200 checks to Americans.

Mr. Trump told Fox News Sunday he wants more.

“I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” the president said. Republicans are at odds over what to include in their bill. Democrats had approved a $3 trillion plan.

CLICK HERE to read more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools